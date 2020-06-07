Malcolm Dread (Gonzaga H.S. ’21) Commits To Richmond

@noahgoldberg10

[ Malcolm Dread 2018-2019 high school stat line: 5 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists ]

Richmond’s recruiting momentum continued with a commitment on Sunday from the 6’ 4” SG/SF Malcolm Dread (Gonzaga H.S, 2021). With the recent completion of their 2020 class via commitment from Dji Bailey, the Spiders’ future begins to take shape.

Dread, whose brother Myles will be a third-year starter at Penn State, is a dynamic guard/wing that fits Chris Mooney’s system perfectly. He has great court awareness that translates to both sides of the ball. He moves great off the ball, able to recognize open lanes and draw out defenders to create space for others. This bodes well for a young player entering the cut-heavy offense Richmond runs. On the defensive end, Dread’s above average anticipation is evident, displaying a propensity to draw charges and read passes, similar to the thievery we’ve witnessed from Jacob Gilyard in transition.

Gonzaga H.S. head coach Steve Turner, who coached former Spider Cedrick Lindsey, had high praise for the rising senior. He spoke of Dread’s incredibly high basketball IQ as the guy able to tell each player and position which spot to be in and what move to make. Turner said Dread can score at all three levels with an “unbelievable midrange jumpshot,” estimating he hit at about a 70% clip from there, with moves reminiscent of Nick Sherod but at an even higher level. Dread only averaged about five points per game, but Turner attributed that to playing behind four starters scoring in double-figures with three players committed to high-major schools (Michigan, Vanderbilt and Butler).

Turner called Dread a “swiss army knife,” touting him as a player who will lead you in scoring one night, guard the opponent’s best player or take a charge at any point. He called Dread an “awesome leader,” who is “committed to sacrifice for the team.”

With the 2020 class complete, Isaiah Wilson, Andre Weir and Dji Bailey will get a year to grow under the five senior starters in 2019-2020. The 2020-2021 starting lineup will likely look like a combination of Andre Gustavson/Connor Crabtree/Isaiah Wilson, Tyler Burton, Djimon Bailey and Andre Weir, with Dread off the bench as the first 2021 commitment. Richmond’s current offers to the class of 2021 include Bensley Joseph (CT), Jason Nelson (VA), Casey Simmons (MA), Lucas Taylor (NC), Max Besselink (Finland), Aaron Lemon-Warren (PA), Daeshon Shepherd (PA), Elijah Tucker (GA), Zach Hicks (NJ), Ian Schieffelin (GA), Gianni Thompson (MA), Garrett Johnson (VA), Will Tschetter (MN), Gus Larson (CT), Marcus Randolph (NJ), AJ Williams (VA), Tyler Whitney (MA), Madison Durr (GA) Kaleb Brown (AL) and Ryan Mutombo (GA).

Dread’s junior season highlights: https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13867618/5e7e3c16a677350fe448a91a

Malcolm Dread (Gonzaga H.S. ’21) Commits To Richmond was originally published on espnrichmond.com

