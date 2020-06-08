Medicine Music: Artist To Watch, Samson Logan, Teases New Single “Favor”

As the nation continues to protest against the injustices faced by the Black community, upcoming L.A. artist Samson Logan is using his voice to spread healing.

His brand of “Medicine Music” is right on time, as we fight racism, police violence, and the systemic oppression that has kept so many of us feeling lost and hopeless for so long. Samson — a father, man of God, actor, producer, author, and singer — is consistently preaching positivity. So, when he announced his upcoming single “Favor,” via press release, we were more than excited.

In addition to the single, which he promises is just “what we need right now,” Samson has been very vocal about the Black Lives Matter protests that have erupted all across the country and in some parts of the world.

“People of color in America are hurting. Black men being shot down like animals. Yes we are tired. God we need your help!,” he wrote on Instagram, in addition to supporting #BlackOutTuesday this week, and praising all the peaceful protests. See his posts, and a clip that showcases his beautiful voice, below and stay tuned for his song “Favor,” due June 16.

