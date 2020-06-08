CLOSE
Jennifer Lopez Reminds Grads To ‘Learn & Grow’ From Every Experience On ‘Dear Class Of 2020’ Special

YouTube Originals celebrated the class of 2020 over the weekend with a graduation special that featured celebrities, artists, and political figures. Jennifer Lopez was one such celeb who addressed the class of 2020 with an inspirational message of growth.

“Getting fired? Learning experience. Getting your heartbroken? Learning experience. Graduating during a global crisis? That’s more than a learning experience. It’s a growing experience,” J.Lo said. “You’re learning the most important lesson of all: Every obstacle is an opportunity to grow, to change.”  

Other celebrities who shared thoughts of inspiration to the class of 2020 included Katy Perry, Beyonce, Shawn Mendes, Justin Timberlake, and Barack and Michelle Obama.

What life experience did you grow from the most?

