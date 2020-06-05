CLOSE
After 176 Years, A Virginia City Removes A Slave Auction Block From Its Downtown

The country is taking racism out one step at a time after Fredericksburg, Virginia removed a 176-year-old slave auction block from its downtown.

In 2017, a local NAACP chapter called for the block to be removed because it “was a relic of a time of hatred and degradation, according to WRAL.com.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the process had been delayed but the block was uprooted from the ground and removed this morning (June 5).

During the recent protests over the death of George Floyd, the stone was sprayed with graffiti, and people chanted for the block to be removed.

“As the only minority on City Council, I felt the weight of the world on my shoulders,” Councilor Charlie Frye said. “The people of the City never walked away from the table, never stopped talking to each other. This was huge – and it felt great because I came from ancestors who were never heard.”

The block is set to be relocated to the Fredericksburg Area Museum.

 

[caption id="attachment_85649" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: SETH HERALD / Getty[/caption] What type of impact has the protests actually had in America? 2020 will officially go down as one of the longest chapters in history books. The coronavirus pandemic had us in the first half, but the Black Lives Matter movement has definitely started a present-day revolution. Due to the excessive display of black lives lost on social media, people all over the world have come together to protest for the rights of African-Americans. The recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor have caught national attention and have already started to spark changes around the country. Nationally, we’ve seen the Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison increase the charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd-degree murder. The other three officers that were on site on the death of George Floyd have been charged with 2nd-degree murder. Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms made headlines with the immediate firing & charges brought against six police officers in Atlanta as well. But what else has changed in law enforcement or for the black community? Though your timelines may be filled with negative moments, here are some actual results legally and culturally that the protests have already brought about nationwide.

