George Floyd GoFundMe Receives Most Donations Of All Time!!!

George Floyd’s GoFundMe has received the most donations of all time. Created a little over a week ago, the page has received five hundred thousand donations totaling $13 million. George’s brother says the money will help his family cover funeral and burial expenses, provide counseling, pay for lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and establish an estate to take care of his kids and provide for their education.

Ironically the second most donations to GoFundMe went to have the wall built on America’s southern border. There were three hundred thousand donations which totaled to $25,000.

