Al Sharpton at George Floyd Memorial: “Get Your Knee off Our Necks”

NAN 25th Anniversary National Convention

Source: J. Countess / Getty

George Floyd’s life was celebrated on Thursday with a memorial service that evoked emotion surrounding social justice, accountability in the criminal justice system, and a call to organize as Rev Al Sharpton spoke to the Floyd family, celebrities, and public officials.

Sharpton asked the audience to stand for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time that former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled with his knee on Floyd’s neck. “That’s how long he was laying there. They had enough time. Now, what will we do?” Sharpton said.

“George Floyd’s story is the story of black folks,” said Sharpton. “You kept your knee on our neck. We had creative skills, but we couldn’t get your knee off our neck. It’s time for us in George’s name to stand up and say, ‘Get your knee off our necks. We don’t want favors, just get up off of us, and we can be and do whatever we can be.”

Sharpton mentioned the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s March on Washington this August and promised that there will be an organized effort to return to Washington D.C.

