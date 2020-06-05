CLOSE
Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

#BirthdayForBreonna Marks What Would’ve Been Breonna Taylor’s 27th Birthday

Birthday For Breonna Taylor

Source: Ayla Sydney / Ayla Sydney

Friday, June 5th would’ve been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. The aspiring nurse was sleeping in bed with her boyfriend when police arrived at her apartment with a no-knock warrant for a narcotics investigation. Breonna’s boyfriend fired his gun in self-defense, the police fired back shooting Breonna eight times. The house where the main suspects were selling drugs was more than ten miles from Breonna’s home.

Cate Young, a Los Angeles-based film critic, has organized a day in remembrance of Taylor. Young was drawn to Breonna’s death because she shares her mother’s birthday. Young is asking for letters, birthday cards and to sign a change.org petition calling for the “gift” of justice for Breonna. “It’s important not to leave Black women out of the fight for Black lives because they are instrumental to that fight,” says Young.

How can we make sure black women are included in the Black Lives Matter movement?

See story here

 

 

#BirthdayForBreonna Marks What Would’ve Been Breonna Taylor’s 27th Birthday

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
After 176 Years, A Virginia City Removes A…
 1 hour ago
06.05.20
Here’s How We Can Support Iyanna Dior, The…
 1 day ago
06.04.20
Here’s How Prairie View A&M’s President, Ruth Simmons…
 1 day ago
06.04.20
Fashion Nova Pledges $1M In Donations To BLM,…
 2 days ago
06.04.20
Use Your Sephora Reward Points To Donate To…
 2 days ago
06.03.20
We’re With You In This
 3 days ago
06.03.20
Are We Even Doing It Right?: What Is…
 3 days ago
06.02.20
18 items
These Celebrities Are Showing Up And Protesting On…
 3 days ago
06.02.20
Trump Invokes Insurrection Act of 1807 To Attempt…
 4 days ago
06.02.20
Tamika Mallory Shares Her Views On The Protests…
 4 days ago
06.01.20
Beyonce’ Speaks Out And Demands Justice For George…
 4 days ago
06.01.20
Black Boutique Owner Defends Her Store After Its…
 4 days ago
06.02.20
11 items
Black Twitter Drags Virgil Abloh For Showing Off…
 4 days ago
06.01.20
“Yall Not Tired Yet?” National Mall Monuments Vandalized…
 4 days ago
06.01.20
Photos
Close