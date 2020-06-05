BirthdayForBreonna Marks What Would’ve Been Breonna Taylor’s 27th Birthday

Friday, June 5th would’ve been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. The aspiring nurse was sleeping in bed with her boyfriend when police arrived at her apartment with a no-knock warrant for a narcotics investigation. Breonna’s boyfriend fired his gun in self-defense, the police fired back shooting Breonna eight times. The house where the main suspects were selling drugs was more than ten miles from Breonna’s home.

Cate Young, a Los Angeles-based film critic, has organized a day in remembrance of Taylor. Young was drawn to Breonna’s death because she shares her mother’s birthday. Young is asking for letters, birthday cards and to sign a change.org petition calling for the “gift” of justice for Breonna. “It’s important not to leave Black women out of the fight for Black lives because they are instrumental to that fight,” says Young.

How can we make sure black women are included in the Black Lives Matter movement?

