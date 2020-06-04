CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Killer Mike Discusses Ways To Combat Systemic Racism [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Rap activist Killer Mike joins the show and gives the people the real.  He’s putting his money where his mouth is and talks about what the community can do to combat systemic racism but also talks about where he’s donated.

Though he mentions that he will not be running for office anytime soon, he’s going to continue to use his music and his platform to push the agenda for black people.

 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

5 photos Launch gallery

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Continue reading Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Killer Mike Discusses Ways To Combat Systemic Racism [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Here’s How We Can Support Iyanna Dior, The…
 5 hours ago
06.04.20
Here’s How Prairie View A&M’s President, Ruth Simmons…
 9 hours ago
06.04.20
Fashion Nova Pledges $1M In Donations To BLM,…
 1 day ago
06.04.20
Use Your Sephora Reward Points To Donate To…
 1 day ago
06.03.20
We’re With You In This
 2 days ago
06.03.20
Are We Even Doing It Right?: What Is…
 2 days ago
06.02.20
18 items
These Celebrities Are Showing Up And Protesting On…
 2 days ago
06.02.20
Trump Invokes Insurrection Act of 1807 To Attempt…
 3 days ago
06.02.20
Tamika Mallory Shares Her Views On The Protests…
 3 days ago
06.01.20
Beyonce’ Speaks Out And Demands Justice For George…
 3 days ago
06.01.20
Black Boutique Owner Defends Her Store After Its…
 3 days ago
06.02.20
11 items
Black Twitter Drags Virgil Abloh For Showing Off…
 3 days ago
06.01.20
“Yall Not Tired Yet?” National Mall Monuments Vandalized…
 3 days ago
06.01.20
7 Little Richard Songs That Lead The Way…
 3 days ago
06.01.20
Photos
Close