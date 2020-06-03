CLOSE
Breaking News: Charges Upped, 3 Other Officers Arrested In George Floyd’s Death

George Floyd Mural Houston

Source: @keepitupwitherica / @keepitupwitherica

Charges have been elevated to 2nd degree murder against the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and the three other officers involved are now facing charges of aiding and abetting 2nd degree murder.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced the upgraded charges to Derek Chauvin who knelt on Floyd’s neck for several minutes with Officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane who participated in the second-degree murder which was captured on video by witnesses.

Thao is on video watching as Chauvin and the others pinned Floyd down until he died May 25. Is second-degree murder and accessory charges appropriate? Who should prosecute this case? Will these new developments help quell public outrage?

See story here

3 Other Officers Arrested In George Floyd's Death , Charges Upped

Photos
