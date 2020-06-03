Louisville Mayor Fires Police Chief After Killing Black Businessman David “BBQ Man” McAtee

From 2018 Community profile, David McAtee was featured: “I’m just grateful for the opportunity to bless others, if you pass it down you might be in a better place than before. A lot of us can be selfish and being selfish wont get you far in life.” – Owner of Yaya’s BBQ @WLKY pic.twitter.com/3n798kT1F9 — Stephon Dingle WLKY (@Stephon_Dingle) June 1, 2020

The police who killed black business owner David “BBQ Man” McAtee in Louisville and left his body outside for twelve hours did not have their body cameras on and have provided little to no explanation about what happened. With that in mind, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Monday the firing of the city’s police chief. The two officers involved Katie Crews and Austin Allen have ONLY been put on administrative leave.

“This type of institutional failure will not be tolerated. Accordingly, I have relieved Steve Conrad of his duties as chief of Louisville Metro Police Department,” Fischer said in a news conference reports WKYT.

The mayor called McAtee a wonderful citizen while announcing that Robert Schroeder will serve as interim police chief.

“I am saddened that it took this much calamity in our city to remove the chief of police,” Metro Council President David James added.

The involved officers have been shunned by the city police chief as well.

“The two officers involved in the shooting violated department policy by not wearing or activating the bodycams, said interim Deputy Chief Robert Schroeder. “We will review the entire incident to determine if there were any other policy violations that occurred,” Schroeder said. “I assure you, there will be disciplined for failing to utilize our cameras.”

This is David McAtee – also known as “Yaya” & the “BBQ man”. He was shot to death after police say someone shot at them first as they tried to disperse a crowd this morning. Anger continues to swell as his body laid in the street for more than 12 hrs. The story at 5 on @WLKY. pic.twitter.com/RPZ2lt1NWe — Stephon Dingle WLKY (@Stephon_Dingle) June 1, 2020

One of the KKKops involved, Katie Crews, posted a Courier-Journal photo of a protester across from her and said “I hope the pepper balls that she got lit up with a little later on hurt,” reports USA Today.

A screenshot of the post has circulated on social media sites. In it, it features a protester offering flowers to Crews, who is staring back at her.

“She was saying and doing a lot more than ‘offering flowers’ to me. Just so for it to be known,” Crews wrote in the post. “For anyone that knows me and knows that facial expression tells everything.”

And after mentioning the pepper balls, Crews ended the post with: “Come back and get ya some more ole girl, I’ll be on the line again tonight.”

this is louisville metro police officer katie crews, who murdered david mcatee at his own restaurant last night. #blm pic.twitter.com/FeYoaiefwH — chuck (@anakinapoIogist) June 2, 2020

A Change.Org petition has been launched demanding answers for David McAtee’s family. So far, over 170K people have signed it, SIGN IT HERE.

Just a note. All of this comes as the Louisville shot unarmed Breonna Taylor eight times remain free. The three officers, still employed at LMPD, didn’t have their body cameras on in that case, either.

We will keep you updated on both cases.

