Mayor Stoney To Apologize To Peaceful Protestors Tear-gassed Before Curfew

Day four of protests in Richmond started out peacefully but unnecessarily turned into chaos when Richmond Police officers deployed tear gas on a crowd of peaceful protesters near the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue. Police tweeted that officers were cut off by violent protesters and that the gas was necessary to get them to safety but video clearly shows that was not true tear has was deployed around 7:30 p.m. and Richmond’s curfew starts at 8 p.m.

Later, RPD sent out another tweet saying that the tear gas was unwarranted and that the officers were pulled from the field and will be disciplined. Mayor Stoney is conducting a noon press conference today at City Hall to clarify and apologize for the horrible actions of a few police officers.

