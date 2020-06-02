CLOSE
Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

Mayor Stoney To Apologize To Peaceful Protestors Tear-gassed Before Curfew

USA - Protests in Ferguson

Source: Orjan F. Ellingvag / Getty

Day four of protests in Richmond started out peacefully but unnecessarily turned into chaos when Richmond Police officers deployed tear gas on a crowd of peaceful protesters near the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue. Police tweeted that officers were cut off by violent protesters and that the gas was necessary to get them to safety but video clearly shows that was not true tear has was deployed around 7:30 p.m. and Richmond’s curfew starts at 8 p.m.

Later, RPD sent out another tweet saying that the tear gas was unwarranted and that the officers were pulled from the field and will be disciplined. Mayor Stoney is conducting a noon press conference today at City Hall to clarify and apologize for the horrible actions of a few police officers.

See story here

 

Mayor Stoney To Apologize To Peaceful Protestors Tear-gassed Before Curfew

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Trump Invokes Insurrection Act of 1807 To Attempt…
 15 hours ago
06.02.20
Tamika Mallory Shares Her Views On The Protests…
 20 hours ago
06.01.20
Beyonce’ Speaks Out And Demands Justice For George…
 21 hours ago
06.01.20
Black Boutique Owner Defends Her Store After Its…
 22 hours ago
06.02.20
11 items
Black Twitter Drags Virgil Abloh For Showing Off…
 1 day ago
06.01.20
“Yall Not Tired Yet?” National Mall Monuments Vandalized…
 1 day ago
06.01.20
7 Little Richard Songs That Lead The Way…
 1 day ago
06.01.20
Tamar Braxton Did A Lot Of Self-Reflecting And…
 4 days ago
05.31.20
Report: Derek Chauvin, Ex-Minneapolis Cop At Center Of…
 4 days ago
05.29.20
Ro James Talks The Influence Of Gospel Music…
 4 days ago
05.29.20
Stream Ro James’ Sophomore Effort ‘MANTIC’
 4 days ago
05.29.20
Looking Ready To Pop, Ciara Debuts A Platinum…
 5 days ago
05.29.20
Hot Spot: Who Can Battle TLC In A…
 5 days ago
05.28.20
Judge Hatchett Predicts What Will Happen In The…
 5 days ago
05.28.20
Photos
Close