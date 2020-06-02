CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Funeral Plans For George Floyd Announced In Houston

The makeshift memorial outside Cup Foods where George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer

Source: Jason Armond / Getty

A week after his unjust death in the hands of Minneapolis PD, George Floyd’s body is set to be laid to rest.

According to Floyd’s family attorney Benjamin Crump, a memorial service will be held for Floyd in Minneapolis on Thursday, June 4th. Another memorial service will be held in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Floyd’s birthplace on Saturday, June 6th. In Houston, where Floyd called home for most of his life, a public viewing will take place on June 8th and a proper funeral service will occur on Tuesday, June 9th.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner previously announced that Floyd would be buried in Houston.

Floyd Mayweather announced that he is paying for Floyd’s funeral. The news comes hours after an independent autopsy conducted by Dr. Michael Baden and Dr. Allecia Wilson revealed that Floyd died from “homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain.”

UnitedHealth Group announced on Monday they would pay for George Floyd’s children’s college fund and donate $10 million to help the Minneapolis & St. Paul, Minnesota rebuild in the wake of massive protests in the past week.

“George Floyd’s death is an unspeakable tragedy. Communities all across America are struggling to make sense of what’s happened and how we as a society pull together to move forward, heal, learn and grow,” UnitedHealth CEO David Wichmann said in a statement.

A massive protest led by Floyd’s family is scheduled for tomorrow from Downtown Houston’s Discovery Green to City Hall.

RELATED: George Floyd Protests: Resources To Help Anti-Police Brutality Protesters

RELATED: Public Affairs Podcast: #WeAreOne, George Floyd, The Protests & What’s Next [VIDEO]

Funeral Plans For George Floyd Announced In Houston  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Trump Invokes Insurrection Act of 1807 To Attempt…
 15 hours ago
06.02.20
Tamika Mallory Shares Her Views On The Protests…
 20 hours ago
06.01.20
Beyonce’ Speaks Out And Demands Justice For George…
 21 hours ago
06.01.20
Black Boutique Owner Defends Her Store After Its…
 22 hours ago
06.02.20
11 items
Black Twitter Drags Virgil Abloh For Showing Off…
 1 day ago
06.01.20
“Yall Not Tired Yet?” National Mall Monuments Vandalized…
 1 day ago
06.01.20
7 Little Richard Songs That Lead The Way…
 1 day ago
06.01.20
Tamar Braxton Did A Lot Of Self-Reflecting And…
 4 days ago
05.31.20
Report: Derek Chauvin, Ex-Minneapolis Cop At Center Of…
 4 days ago
05.29.20
Ro James Talks The Influence Of Gospel Music…
 4 days ago
05.29.20
Stream Ro James’ Sophomore Effort ‘MANTIC’
 4 days ago
05.29.20
Looking Ready To Pop, Ciara Debuts A Platinum…
 5 days ago
05.29.20
Hot Spot: Who Can Battle TLC In A…
 5 days ago
05.28.20
Judge Hatchett Predicts What Will Happen In The…
 5 days ago
05.28.20
Photos
Close