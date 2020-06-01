CLOSE
Beyonce’ Speaks Out And Demands Justice For George Floyd [WATCH]

Queen Bey speaks out about her fellow Houstonian George Floyd demanding justice.  In an Instagram, video she says “We’re broken and disgusted, and we cannot normalize this pain.”  Beyonce’ shares that “George is all of our family in humanity. He is our family because he is a fellow American.”

In other news, Steve and Marjorie Harvey bought a mansion in Buckhead Atlanta that was once owned by  Tyler Perry.

 

