T.I. Directs Attention To Nationwide Blackout Day 2020 Boycott

History's ROOTS - Atlanta Influencer Advance Screening

Source: Paras Griffin for Getty for HISTORY / HISTORY

T.I. is bringing attention to Blackout Day 2020. Blackout Day is on July 7, 2020 and aims to stop all spending by Africans, Native Americans, Asian-Americans and Hispanics for one day. Together there is a collective $3.9 trillion dollars in economic spending power.

T.I. posted the flyer on his Instagram page bringing attention to the day with the caption, nobody spend sh*t on this day. If you give AF about the murders, lynchings and oppression of people of color. #USorElse. Do you plan to halt spending on July 7th? Is one day enough?

See story here

