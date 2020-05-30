T.I. Directs Attention To Nationwide Blackout Day 2020 Boycott

T.I. is bringing attention to Blackout Day 2020. Blackout Day is on July 7, 2020 and aims to stop all spending by Africans, Native Americans, Asian-Americans and Hispanics for one day. Together there is a collective $3.9 trillion dollars in economic spending power.

T.I. posted the flyer on his Instagram page bringing attention to the day with the caption, nobody spend sh*t on this day. If you give AF about the murders, lynchings and oppression of people of color. #USorElse. Do you plan to halt spending on July 7th? Is one day enough?

