Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Quarantine Meals: Pulled Pork Sliders With Carolina Gold Slaw Recipe [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Chef Kirk Bourdeaux is cheffing it up with more creative quarantine meals! Today’s recipe is how to make pulled pork sliders with some Carolina gold barbecue sauce to make a coleslaw.  You can make the meat inside the house using liquid smoke or cook it outside on the grill!

Check out the video above for the recipe and the video below to follow along with the chef.

