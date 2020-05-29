Minnesota State Police Arrest Colored Journalist From CNN On Live TV

Minnesota State police arrested CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and his crew on live tv, even though they displayed their press credentials. Jimenez, who is brown skinned, was arrested for no reason like so many colored people in this country and was given no reason at all while cameras were rolling.

As the world watched the city of Minneapolis go through another night of violent protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer, they became witnesses to the very problem that exists in this and other cities around the U.S……..blatant racism.

After Jimenez was eventually released, he shared that the State police said “we’re just following orders,” leaving us to wonder who gave those orders and why.

See story here

