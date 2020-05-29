CLOSE
Seven Shot At Louisville Protest Over The Death Of Breonna Taylor

The Louisville Metro Police Department in Kentucky reported that seven people were shot after violence erupted Thursday night during a protest for Breonna Taylor, a city resident who was shot to death by an officer during a March police raid. Shots were fired at around 11:30pm, with one of the seven injured in critical condition.  The LMPD said no officers fired any shots but didn’t reveal any suspects, calling the situation “fluid.”

Breonna Taylor’s sister, Juniyah Palmer, thanked protesters for demanding justice for Taylor but said in a social media video “Please stop tonight before people get hurt.  Please go home, be safe and be ready to keep fighting.” How do you feel when you see protests turn violent?  How can you protest but maintain peace?

