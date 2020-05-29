CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Trump Threatens To Shoot Minneapolis Protestors

President Trump Issues Executive Order Against Social Media Companies

Source: Pool / Getty

In a red-eye tweet Friday morning, President Donald Trump threatened to shoot Minneapolis protestors if the Mayor didn’t get the protesting under control. The tweet came after 3 days of heavy protesting over the death of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police officers.

RELATED: Minneapolis Protestors Set Fire To Police Station Then Set Off Fireworks [VIDEO]

The tweet read “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

The tweet came only a day after the President tweeted his sympathy for George Floyd stating the FBI was doing a thorough investigation. No arrests have yet been made in the death of George Floyd.

Trump Threatens To Shoot Minneapolis Protestors  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Report: Derek Chauvin, Ex-Minneapolis Cop At Center Of…
 5 hours ago
05.29.20
Ro James Talks The Influence Of Gospel Music…
 5 hours ago
05.29.20
Stream Ro James’ Sophomore Effort ‘MANTIC’
 18 hours ago
05.29.20
Looking Ready To Pop, Ciara Debuts A Platinum…
 1 day ago
05.29.20
Hot Spot: Who Can Battle TLC In A…
 1 day ago
05.28.20
Judge Hatchett Predicts What Will Happen In The…
 1 day ago
05.28.20
One Man Dead After Citizens Begin To Riot…
 1 day ago
05.28.20
The Internet Doesn’t Forget! Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
The First Product From Angela Simmons’ Skincare Line…
 2 days ago
05.28.20
Here’s What Ayesha Curry Did To Lose 35…
 2 days ago
05.28.20
‘Insecure’ HBO: An Ode To Molly, The Stylish…
 3 days ago
05.27.20
Angelica Ross Gave Herself The Big Chop Over…
 3 days ago
05.27.20
Sephora Reopening 70 Stores in 13 States Across…
 3 days ago
05.27.20
BET To Hold 2020 BET Awards Virtually
 3 days ago
05.27.20
Photos
Close