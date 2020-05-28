CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

The COVID-19 Death Toll Has Surpassed 100,000 In The United States

The coronavirus has officially claimed the lives of over 100,000 people in the United States over the span of four months.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to reports from CNN, an average of 900 Americans have died every day from COVID-19. Of course, this total doesn’t even take into account the presumed individuals who have passed away at home from complications related to the virus without ever being able to get access to a test.

Back in April, the White House projected that between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans total would die from the coronavirus. Donald Trump said that if the death toll were on the lower end of that scale, he would consider his administration did a “very good job” in its response to the pandemic….but we already hit that marker and this virus is nowhere close to being done.

Behind us, the next closest country in deaths related to COVID-19 is the UK with over 37,000. The US is also ahead of every other country in confirmed coronavirus cases with 1.7 million, with Brazil sitting at a distant second with just above 400,000.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

While the coronavirus death toll continues to rise, many states are beginning to take steps towards reopening non-essential businesses, which could lead to an increase in cases. CDC director Robert Redfield warned Americans last month of a possible worst second wave of COVID-19 coming later this year.

“There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through,” Redfield said. “And when I’ve said this to others, they kind of put their head back, they don’t understand what I mean. We’re going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time.”

Stay safe out there, folks.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Detroit Lions v Denver Broncos

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

18 photos Launch gallery

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

Continue reading List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

The coronavirus does not discriminate against color, age, or societal status. As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive caught with the deadly coronavirus. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Below is the official list of celebs diagnosed with Coronavirus. WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The COVID-19 Death Toll Has Surpassed 100,000 In The United States  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Hot Spot: Who Can Battle TLC In A…
 8 hours ago
05.28.20
Judge Hatchett Predicts What Will Happen In The…
 8 hours ago
05.28.20
One Man Dead After Citizens Begin To Riot…
 11 hours ago
05.28.20
The Internet Doesn’t Forget! Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For…
 1 day ago
05.27.20
The First Product From Angela Simmons’ Skincare Line…
 1 day ago
05.28.20
Here’s What Ayesha Curry Did To Lose 35…
 2 days ago
05.28.20
‘Insecure’ HBO: An Ode To Molly, The Stylish…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
Angelica Ross Gave Herself The Big Chop Over…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
Sephora Reopening 70 Stores in 13 States Across…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
BET To Hold 2020 BET Awards Virtually
 2 days ago
05.27.20
Front Page News: Central Park “Karen” Loses Job…
 2 days ago
05.26.20
Spike TV's 10th Annual Guys Choice Awards - Arrivals
Chrissy Teigen Got So Mad Over John Legend’s…
 2 days ago
05.26.20
Mike Tyson - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Offers Tyson $20M to…
 3 days ago
05.26.20
Slay! Dwyane Wade & Zaya Are Red Hair…
 3 days ago
05.27.20
Photos
Close