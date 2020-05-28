71-Year Old Grandmother Shot And Killed While Protecting Her Granddaughter

A 71-year-old grandmother was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. while trying to protect her granddaughter, Shiela Lucas, who has just recovered from the Coronavirus weeks ago, was shopping with her daughter and granddaughter at a Giant supermarket when an altercation with two other women ensued. Lucas, her daughter, and granddaughter began walking home when the two women returned and started another argument. It’s unknown what the fight was over and the women didn’t know each other.

Lucas’ son, Robert J. Alston Jr., spoke out about the murder saying that his mother stepped in to keep the women from fighting when shots rang out, Shiela was struck in the head and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Alston says his mother was shot 30 years ago but survived, she raised six kids after the death of her husband and worked as a nurse assistant. DC Metropolitan Police have offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the women.

