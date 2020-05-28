CLOSE
Crime
HomeCrime

71-Year Old Grandmother Shot And Killed While Protecting Her Granddaughter

Man holding handgun pistol

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

A 71-year-old grandmother was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. while trying to protect her granddaughter, Shiela Lucas, who has just recovered from the Coronavirus weeks ago, was shopping with her daughter and granddaughter at a Giant supermarket when an altercation with two other women ensued. Lucas, her daughter, and granddaughter began walking home when the two women returned and started another argument. It’s unknown what the fight was over and the women didn’t know each other.

Lucas’ son, Robert J. Alston Jr., spoke out about the murder saying that his mother stepped in to keep the women from fighting when shots rang out, Shiela was struck in the head and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Alston says his mother was shot 30 years ago but survived, she raised six kids after the death of her husband and worked as a nurse assistant. DC Metropolitan Police have offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the women.

Have you stepped in between a fight and wish you hadn’t? Tell your story.

See story here

71-Year Old Grandmother Shot And Killed While Protecting Her Granddaughter

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Hot Spot: Who Can Battle TLC In A…
 8 hours ago
05.28.20
Judge Hatchett Predicts What Will Happen In The…
 8 hours ago
05.28.20
One Man Dead After Citizens Begin To Riot…
 11 hours ago
05.28.20
The Internet Doesn’t Forget! Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For…
 1 day ago
05.27.20
The First Product From Angela Simmons’ Skincare Line…
 1 day ago
05.28.20
Here’s What Ayesha Curry Did To Lose 35…
 2 days ago
05.28.20
‘Insecure’ HBO: An Ode To Molly, The Stylish…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
Angelica Ross Gave Herself The Big Chop Over…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
Sephora Reopening 70 Stores in 13 States Across…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
BET To Hold 2020 BET Awards Virtually
 2 days ago
05.27.20
Front Page News: Central Park “Karen” Loses Job…
 2 days ago
05.26.20
Spike TV's 10th Annual Guys Choice Awards - Arrivals
Chrissy Teigen Got So Mad Over John Legend’s…
 2 days ago
05.26.20
Mike Tyson - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Offers Tyson $20M to…
 3 days ago
05.26.20
Slay! Dwyane Wade & Zaya Are Red Hair…
 3 days ago
05.27.20
Photos
Close