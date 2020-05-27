CLOSE
Hot Spot: 2Chainz Restaurant Shuts Down & Celebrities React To The Murder Of George Floyd [WATCH]

2chainz is catching heat because his Atlanta restaurant was forced to close for not following coronavirus business guidelines.  TMZ reports that the police drove passed the restaurant and noticed the building was too active.

Meek Mill, Ice T, and more celebrities share their thoughts on the recent murder of George Floyd who was killed in Minneapolis.  A police officer was caught on camera kneeling on his neck after repeating he couldn’t breathe.

 

