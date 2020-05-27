CLOSE
Protesters Clash With Minneapolis Police Over Death Of George Floyd

New Poll Reveals Blacks And Whites Agree Police Treat African Americans Differently

Violence broke out in Minneapolis Tuesday night as protesters clashed with police over the death of George Floyd. Officers deployed rubber bullets, tear gas, and flash grenades as some protesters began throwing rocks and breaking windows of police cruisers.  Other protesters blocked traffic with their vehicles or by sitting in crosswalks.

Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was on hand during the protests and denounced the officers’ actions, accusing them of “firing indiscriminately into the crowd”.

Floyd died Monday after video showed an officer kneeling on his neck while he shouted “I can’t breathe”.  Four officers were fired Tuesday for their involvement in the incident.

Are violent protests an acceptable response to an incident like this?  Did police make things worse by firing into the crowd?

