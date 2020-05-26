CLOSE
Angelica Ross Gave Herself The Big Chop Over The Holiday Weekend

The "Pose" actress is serving up Lupita Nyong'o-inspired 'fro...and we love it!

As an editor at HelloBeautiful, if there’s anything I have done during my tenure here, it’s write about Angelica Ross hair…a lot.

Just like her acting career, the beloved Black trans actress’ tresses have mastered the art of versatility. Sis, can switch it up in an instant and still slay every step of the way! Whether it’s purple braids, a big old afro or a luxurious ponytail, Angelica can rock it all, and look fierce while doing it.

Well now apparently, she can cut it herself too, as she showed us over Memorial Day weekend when she gave herself the Big Chop.

With her hair in two-strand twists and R&B playing in the background, the former Pose star was clear with her clippers in hand: “I have my hair twisted up, and I am about to do the Big Chop.”

Clearly a little anxiety-ridden, she reassures us (and herself) that she can do it.

“I’ve done this once before, and I can do it again,” she stresses. She then turns up tunes from H.E.R and others and gets to work, leaving a little but more on top. “We’re going to start a new chapter,” she says of her hair that will be later styled and colored.

Shortly after, Angelica posted another video of her washed lewk, with the caption, “Falling in love with myself all over again.”

“It was time to shed a new layer,” the melanated stunner said into the camera on her phone talking about what the stylist will do the next day, adding, “I am going to feel really good about this do. I feel free…it feels really good…Let’s get into my Lupita Nyong’o.

Can’t wait to see it!

Falling in love with myself all over again.

In a separate video, before she grabbed those scissors she called up celebrity hairstylist Vernon François to talk about what this type of cut would mean for her as a trans woman.

“I’ve done the big chop before because I used to have a relaxer in my hair…and I have short hair before, and it was a process for me, it was very challenging for as a trans woman, not having hair, I was feeling some kind of way about myself,” she admitted.

“I had to look myself in the mirror and see that I was still a woman with or without all of that external stuff.”

Exactly! Hair doesn’t define your womanhood.

Now, this move doesn’t come as a huge surprise since Angelica was on Twitter recently flirting with the idea of starting fresh.

Whatever Angelica does with her hair, it’s a winner in my book. Now, go ahead of show us that finished, finished look sis!

[caption id="attachment_3057499" align="alignleft" width="920"] Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty[/caption]   There's so much to love and admire about the fierce and super talented Angelica Ross. As our beloved Candy on our favorite FX drama Pose, she was an instant frenemie that along with her infamous hammer made us laugh every episode and her tragic on-screen death was a constant reminder of the dreams deferred of all the real-life Black trans women that have been murdered, not just this year, but the past decades. Be clear: This was a bleak reminder that only Angelica and her utter acting magic could convey. Not to mention, in her own life, she isn't one to hold her tongue when it comes to holding Black cisgender America to how it treats, mistreats and ignores our trans sisters. Ms. Ross is not here for any type of erasure. Which is why on Sunday night, the American Horror Story: 1984 actress took to Twitter to express her disappointment with the fact that in the same year when 18 Black trans women were murdered and the cast of Pose, mostly comprised of Black trans women who have been a pop culture phenomenon for two seasons, were completely ignored by the iconic Black Girls Rock Awards. "BLACK TRANS GIRLS ROCK!!!! I’m willing to B.E.T. that no trans women were invited or highlighted at #BlackGirlsRock. Is it 18 now? 18 black trans women have been killed this year, but NO MENTION during the segment dedicated to the lives lost???," she asked.  https://twitter.com/angelicaross/status/1170907447449419777?s=20 Where's the lie? This type of erasure isn't new or rare. At this year's BET Awards and NAACP Image Awards, there wasn't one nomination of the show or its impact on society. As I wrote before about her equally fantastic Pose co-star Indya Moore, Black trans women cannot and should not bear the burden of being the only ones speaking out about these issues. Now is the time for ALL Black folks, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, to stand up, love and support our sisters by fighting for a better and more welcoming world that allows them to live their fullest and longest lives. We owe them that. So bravo to Angelica for standing up for herself and her sistas', which is the exactly what #BlackGirlsRock is about. Like Black cis women in America, Black trans women are also beautiful, crucial to our community and contribute daily to our collective liberation. And so to celebrate that tenacity, resilience, and beauty, here are all the times Angelica Ross was the epitome of every Black girl that rocked the red carpet or anything else they put their mind to.

Angelica Ross Gave Herself The Big Chop Over The Holiday Weekend  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

