According to the Daily News, several high school students from The Lovett School in Atlanta have tested positive for coronavirus after attending a drive-through style graduation ceremony. It is unknown how many students have tested positive, but officials say all the students were graduating seniors from Lovett School’s Class of 2020. The celebration, which took place May 17th was meant to replace formal graduation parties that the students could not attend.

The school released a formal letter stating that all the families invloved are working with healthcare officials and departments of health to make sure the spread does not continue.

Atlanta Students Test Positive For Coronavirus After Drive-Through Graduation was originally published on hotspotatl.com

