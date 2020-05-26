Chrissy Teigen Got So Mad Over John Legend’s Lyrics About “Other Women”

We’re not sure if it was all in good fun or it was a legitimate internet beef but Chrissy Teigen didn’t seem to be playing after listening to her husband’s latest album. Teigen got so mad about some of John’s lyrics about other women, that she leaked his songs on Instagram.

It started with a tweet from Chrissy which read; “Listening to john’s new album for the first time. “You know there’s a lot of women tryin to take your place” bitch what the f__k? John then responded in defense saying, “You didn’t tell them the punchline. “But I’m focused. I’m focused on you”

After Teigen said she would “keep her options open with the men from Better Call Saul,” she then called out Jhene Aiko, who is on John’s album, suggesting Aiko and Legend get married. Aiko then responded, “omg stop {laughing emoji}i love you {crying emoji} i think we both are actually singing to you in these songs. {happy face with love emoji} Aiko and Legend’s duet is also Teigen’s favorite on the album.

Although John called Teigen leaking his songs, “free promotion,” Teigen insisted the promotion wasn’t free tweeting, “oh bitch it’s not free.”

Do you think Chrissy Teigen was joking with her husband, John Legend, or did she go too far?

