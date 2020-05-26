CLOSE
Slay! Dwyane Wade & Zaya Are Red Hair Twinsies

The retired basketball star and his 12-year-old trans daughter are rocking a bold new lewk...and we like it!

Next to my own Pops, Dwyane Wade continues to show why he is “Father of the Year.”

Not only has he shown his transgender daughter Zaya Wade all the love and support, but he is also taking it one step-further: Dying his hair red along with hers to be Daddy-Daughter twinsies.

Over Memorial Day Weekend, the 38-year-old retired NBA player documented his edgy hair color transformation, showing us bleach blonde to light pink to fluorescent red tresses.

Here he is with Zaya, 12, showing off their new dos! Come through natural curls!

In a separate Instagram post on Saturday, the former Miami Heat basketball player, wrote, “When they think they know you — Switch it up! #RedHairDon’tCare.”

We see you Mr. Wade!

 

Gabrielle Union’s hubby also shared his hair inspiration: none other than former Bulls champ Dennis Rodman.

 

As we know, earlier this year, with the help of her parents, Zaya came out as transgender.

“Meet Zaya. She’s compassionate, loving, whip-smart and we are so proud of her. It’s Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people,” the actress and proud mama wrote on Twitter on Feb. 11.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Wade said that he is raising Zaya to succeed.

“As I’m raising [Zaya], as I’m raising my kids, you just try to put them in the best situations to be able to succeed in life,” he said. “How I do that, and how me and my wife decide to do that, may be different than another family, but we want them to know there’s always unconditional love, that it will always be support.”

“We’ve got you, no matter what. And we see you,” he added. “I see you how you see you.”

As I wrote before, we definitely need more Black parents like Gabby and Dwyane.

The couple are showing us what loving, accepting and supportive parents look like, and while folks from all races are showing their support to the family, this particular moment means something especially special to us…and we need more of it, so do our Black LGBTQ kids.

We hope other folks can take their lead.

Photos
