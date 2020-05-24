CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Babyface To Host Waiting To Exhale Celebration On Instagram Tonight

Byron Allen's 4th Annual Oscar Gala to Benefit Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

Let’s do it again.

Babyface confirmed on social media earlier this week that his virtual tribute to Waiting To Exhale would be taking place tonight, May 24.

Originally set to take place on Mother’s Day, the celebration is to honor the music and legacy of the film which was released 25 years ago. Babyface postponed the celebration for Mother’s Day due to the untimely passing of Andre Harrell.

Released in 1995, the soundtrack to the film was written and produced entirely by Babyface and featured R&B heavyweights such as Toni BraxtonMary J. BligeCeCe WinansBrandy and Whitney Houston, who sang the opening song, “Exhale (Shoop Shoop).” It went on to become the No. 1 album in the country for five weeks, eventually going 7x platinum.

The film, an adaptation of Terry McMillan’s best-selling novel, starred Houston, Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine and Lela Rochon.

RELATED: Chris Rock, Jamie Foxx, Babyface, Russell Simmons &amp; More To Honor Andre Harrell In Tribute Special

RELATED: Babyface Postpones ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Mother’s Day Special

Babyface To Host Waiting To Exhale Celebration On Instagram Tonight  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Babyface To Host Waiting To Exhale Celebration On…
 5 hours ago
05.24.20
Two Members Of 112 Not Participating In Verzuz…
 5 hours ago
05.24.20
Kandi Burruss Talks Winning ‘The Masked Singer’ [EXCLUSIVE…
 2 days ago
05.22.20
50 Cent at Oak Atlanta
50 Cent Recalls Disrespectful Meeting With Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
 2 days ago
05.22.20
Teyana Taylor Releases “Made It” To Celebrate The…
 2 days ago
05.22.20
Array
Nile Rodgers: Diana Ross Didn’t Know ‘I’m Coming…
 2 days ago
05.22.20
Eva’s Corner: Are There Double Standards When Raising…
 3 days ago
05.21.20
Arizona Gunman In Custody After He Films Himself…
 3 days ago
05.21.20
The Ultimate Memorial Day Weekend Sales You Need…
 3 days ago
05.21.20
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
‘GMA’ Summer Concert Series Lineup: Katy Perry, John…
 3 days ago
05.21.20
Kehlani Shares The Secret To Her Perfectly Hydrated…
 4 days ago
05.21.20
Bronner Brothers Iconic Beauty Show Cancelled, But Plans…
 4 days ago
05.21.20
News You Can’t Use: Top 10 Subliminal Death…
 4 days ago
05.20.20
Money Matters With Jini Thornton: The Ins and…
 4 days ago
05.20.20
Photos
Close