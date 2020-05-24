CLOSE
Beenie Man Checks Police When They Interrupt His Verzuz Battle With Bounty Killer [VIDEO]

Source: Johnny Louis/WENN.com / WENN

Many a first happened during the Sound Clash that was Beenie Man and Bounty Killer‘s Verzuz battle on Saturday night (May 23).

For the first time in the near three months since Verzuz began, both participants were in the same place, without split devices. In order to get the true essence of a Sound Clash, Beenie Man and Bounty Killer stood near each other, exchanging stories as well as jumping on one another’s riddims, being playfully disrespectful (yes, it is possible to be playful and disrespectful).

The second “first” occurred in true “bashment” fashion, as the police attempted to interrupt everything.

Beenie, in his thick Jamaican accent asked the officers, “Can we not do this right now? There are 500,000 people watching us right now from all over the world. Do you want to be that guy? Do you want to be that guy? Listen. People. The police are here. But we are not stopping because, before COVID-19, it was murders killing people.”

He added, “It was people killing people then COVID-19 started … so we do this. Hey stop … Killer. Them gone out that door. The police are gone. We got rid of them. We are Jamaicans. We are being nice. We are being good. Don’t make me stop the fight! So people, let’s do this!”

While the battle of course had its fair share of memes and reactions, Rihanna herself commented “Police go home” and “Come onnnn officer.” Nevertheless, the battle continued and in the end – the people won. Check out the playlist here.

Photos
