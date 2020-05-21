Megan Thee Stallion Is Savage x Fenty’s Newest Hot Girl!

Ladies, ladies, ladies.

In all this darkness with the coronavirus crisis, there is one thing that is keeping us sane and filling us with joy: the gift that is Megan Thee Stallion.

Just watching her year unfold to so much success—multiple magazine covers including Marie Claire, her “Savage” single AND remix sparking one of the biggest TikTok challenges and her rising popularity—is the glow-up we’ve been waiting for.

But be clear: she’s not done.

On Thursday it was announced that the savage Houston-native was tapped to be the face of Savage x Fenty’s Summer 2020 line.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the rapper is the lingerie line’s newest brand partner for their social media campaign #SavagexTheeStallion. Given how unapologetic she is, how sexually free her lyrics are and the fact that she is an all-out bawse, for Rihanna this was a no-brainer. That, and her hit song and the brand share the same name.

“Meg is the energy we were looking for,” said Rihanna in a statement. “She is a risktaker with an attitude, character, and personality.”

Just look at all this bawdy in this black cotton two-piece and flip, for the yellow lace bra and panty set:

Of course, the Hot Girl herself is beyond the moon at the chance to rep Savage, a line that makes sure to encompass the girls from a 32A to 42H and XS to 3X.

“I’m so excited to work with a brand that embodies diversity and celebrates women in all their glory,” Stallion said in a statement.

“In my Savage x Fenty, I feel sexy, comfortable and confident. We want all the hotties around the world to feel good about themselves exactly as they are.”

Yes, hotties, come through!

