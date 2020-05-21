CLOSE
Arizona Gunman In Custody After He Films Himself Shooting Inside Of A Mall

20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. is now in custody after a shooting took place Wednesday (May 20) at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona.

Three people were shot at the shopping mall about 15 miles from Phoenix and CNN reports “one victim is listed in critical condition while two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.”

The footage of the attack was captured and uploaded on Snapchat, you can see it here. In the video, Hernandez plans his intention saying, ”hello, my name is Armando Junior Hernandez, and I’m gonna be the shooter of Westgate 2020. Let’s get this done.”

Twitter users who were out during the shooting tweeted about what happened.

“Scariest thing just happened- came to #westgate to enjoy some outside time w my brother and dad and had to RUN AWAY bc a crazy person decided to shoot the place up,” said a Twitter user. “Sincerely have never been so scared in my life.

Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey also tweeted that Glendale law enforcement is working through supporting the situation.

CNN shares that “special agents with the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are assisting the Glendale police” during this time.

The story is still pending.

