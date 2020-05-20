CLOSE
News You Can’t Use: Top 10 Subliminal Death Threats Women Send [VIDEO]

There are some things that you hear and you just know that things are about to be bad.  Special K breaks down of phrases that black women say that may or may not lead to a happy ending.

When you’re dealing with a black woman you have to know the ins and outs of the language they use to predict the outcome.  Listen to the top 10 subliminal death threats to save a life.

 

