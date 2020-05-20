Brandy Says She’s Down For A VERZUZ Battle, But Says Monica Declined

It looks like hopes for a Brandy Vs. Monica #VERZUZ battle might officially be over. As previously reported Monica and Brandy both separately said they’d be down for a civil Instagram celebration, instead of a battle for fans hungry to see them go head to head.

“I can handle a celebration,” said Monica to Frank Ski noting that people have been pitting Brandy against her for “twentysomething years. “The reality is, I think ‘Boy Is Mine’ is such a phenomenal record because we’re polar opposites. And I think that’s dope. And she’s one of the greatest artists of our time as well, so could we do a celebration or something of that sort?”

“I’m open to it but I haven’t really thought about it,” said Brandy to ESSENCE. “I don’t know. I’m open. I’m open for sure. I’m not closed-minded.”

Now, however, it looks like Monica might have had a change of heart. Just this week, Brandy also chatted with V-103’s Frank Ski and said that Monica passed on the VERZUZ Battle, or at least “that’s what she heard.”

“She doesn’t wanna do it, the last thing I heard is she pretty much turned it down,” said Brandy. “She doesn’t wanna be a part of that but I understand,” she added noting that she enjoyed the way Jill Scott and Erykah Badu’s battle was a celebration instead of competition.

We wonder why Monica would turn Brandy down…

This all comes after #VERZUZ co-founder Timbaland said Brandy has “paperwork on the way” for her participation. He never said however that she’d be battling Monica.

“We getting the paperwork to Brandy for somebody else,” said Timbaland when Kierra Sheard was suggested as a competitor for the “Have You Ever” singer on Fox Soul’s “Chatter.”

Oh yeah????

Monica hasn’t spoken on the latest comments about the possible battle, instead, she’s been promoting the current season of “Friends & Family Hustle.”

Do YOU think a Brandy and Monica #VERZUZ battle will ever really happen?

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

