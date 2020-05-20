LisaRaye Defends Lil Kim In Recent Online Debate And Says Nicki Minaj Should “Take A Seat”

LisaRaye is trending on Twitter and it’s not good. She appeared on the internet television show, FOX Soul alongside Syleena Johnson, Vivica A. Fox, and host, Claudia Jordan. The ladies were discussing the possibility of Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim going head to head in a Verzuz battle, the idea was floated by Verzuz creator Swizz Beatz and Usher, who wasn’t keen on the idea since Lil Kim came before Nicki and her “iconic status.”

“We can all stand together queens and we can all say that all of us are acknowledging the fact that Kim came before Nicki Minaj. So Nicki, just take a seat. You don’t have to sit down for long, but just take a bow. Just like Beyoncé said, ‘Bow down b**ches,” said LisaRaye and the Barbz let loose! LisaRaye has yet to respond to the backlash but as we all know the Barbz are just as fierce as the BeyHive.

Do you think LisaRaye was right?

