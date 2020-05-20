CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

LisaRaye Defends Lil Kim In Recent Online Debate And Says Nicki Minaj Should “Take A Seat”

WACO Theater's 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals

Source: Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty

LisaRaye is trending on Twitter and it’s not good. She appeared on the internet television show, FOX Soul alongside Syleena Johnson, Vivica A. Fox, and host, Claudia Jordan. The ladies were discussing the possibility of Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim going head to head in a Verzuz battle, the idea was floated by Verzuz creator Swizz Beatz and Usher, who wasn’t keen on the idea since Lil Kim came before Nicki and her “iconic status.”

“We can all stand together queens and we can all say that all of us are acknowledging the fact that Kim came before Nicki Minaj. So Nicki, just take a seat. You don’t have to sit down for long, but just take a bow. Just like Beyoncé said, ‘Bow down b**ches,” said LisaRaye and the Barbz let loose! LisaRaye has yet to respond to the backlash but as we all know the Barbz are just as fierce as the BeyHive.

Do you think LisaRaye was right?

See story here

LisaRaye Defends Lil Kim In Recent Online Debate And Says Nicki Minaj Should “Take A Seat”

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
WACO Theater's 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals
LisaRaye Defends Lil Kim In Recent Online Debate…
 1 hour ago
05.20.20
Sean Combs,Puff Daddy
Diddy Posts Heartfelt Video Tribute To Mentor Andre…
 2 hours ago
05.20.20
Nike Kids Rock Cocktails & Canapes - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Larsa Pippen Accused Of Cheating On Scottie Pippen
 1 day ago
05.19.20
Jumpin’ The Broom: Elaine Welteroth’s Social Distancing Stoop…
 2 days ago
05.19.20
Kandi Rocks A Red Mini Dress For Her…
 2 days ago
05.19.20
Ciara Shows Off Her Perfectly Glowing & Growing…
 2 days ago
05.19.20
Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Bad Boys For Life&apos;
Snoop Dogg Chilling, Listening To Frozen’s ‘Let it…
 2 days ago
05.18.20
Michael B. Jordan And Lupus LA Present 3rd Annual MBJAM19
Watch Nick Cannon’s Emotional Speech As He Graduates…
 2 days ago
05.18.20
Tony Lelo of The Hamiltones Breaks Down Quarantine…
 3 days ago
05.17.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Kandi Burruss! 10 Songs You Didn’t…
 3 days ago
05.17.20
DJ D-Nice Lincoln Party
DJ D-Nice To Host the Official Virtual HBCU…
 4 days ago
05.16.20
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys On Difficult Relationship With Father
 4 days ago
05.16.20
11 items
Happy Birthday Janet Jackson! 11 Of Her Most…
 4 days ago
05.16.20
Congratulations! Nick Cannon Graduates From Howard University And…
 5 days ago
05.15.20
Photos
Close