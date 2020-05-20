Diddy Posts Heartfelt Video Tribute To Mentor Andre Harrell, Anointing Him As ‘Andre The Great’

Diddy, who has suffered a lot of loss in recent years, paid tribute to his mentor, Andre Harrell. Diddy posted a tribute video to the famed music executive that featured a new song written by Babyface. “This is a song Baby Face wrote in remembrance of Andre Harrell. Who I have officially given a new name … From now on he will also be known as ANDRE THE GREAT!!!!!”Diddy wrote in the caption of the video.

Harrell, a producer and founder of Uptown Records, spawned the careers of Guy, Teddy Riley, Al B. Sure, Jodeci, Heavy D and the Boyz and Father MC. He also signed Mary J. Blige but it was his vision in a young intern, Sean “Puffy” Combs that set Hip-Hop in a new direction.

According to The New York Times, Andre Harrell died of congestive heart failure. What is your favorite artist or song from the New Jack Swing era?

