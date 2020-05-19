The Triple-A Strategy to Combat Racial Inequities in the Healthcare System Amidst COVID-19

Entertainment News
| 05.19.20
Dismiss

Officials are saying that COVID-19 is affecting minority communities at an alarming rate. This inadvertently implies that minority communities are somehow predisposed to COVID-19. The truth is there and major inequities and disparities in our healthcare system; COVID-19 is merely illuminating them. COVID-19 has created chaos and hardship for millions of people across the world. While it’s left us feeling scared, uncertain, frustrated, and devastated, we cannot let this pandemic take away our hope and drive.

Our communities are being affected at a disproportionally high rate but here are things that we can do to help flatten the curve by promoting health equity.

ASK the right questions!

ADVOCATE for our families and neighbors

And ultimately gain ACCESS to resources and support that are available to you.

Watch! Like! Share!

Featured, in order of appearance:

Dr. Francesca Okolie- Neonatology- @fokolie

Dr. Melissa Burnside- Family Medicine- @thetravelingbronxdoc

Dr. Jaleen Sims- Obstetrics & Gynecology-@jaleensims01

Dr. Brittne Halford- Internal Medicine- @brittnehalford

Dr. April D. McNeill- Pediatric Emergency Medicine- @draprildmcneill

Dr. Dionne Adaora Ibekie- Anesthesiology @dr_adaora

Dr. Nicole Plenty- Maternal-Fetal Medicine- @pregnancy_pearls

Dr. Jade Norris- Family Medicine-@lifestylemedwithdrjade

The Triple-A Strategy to Combat Racial Inequities in the Healthcare System Amidst COVID-19  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Fans Drag Ludacris For His R.Kelly Line In…
 7 hours ago
05.20.20
WACO Theater's 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals
LisaRaye Defends Lil Kim In Recent Online Debate…
 7 hours ago
05.20.20
Sean Combs,Puff Daddy
Diddy Posts Heartfelt Video Tribute To Mentor Andre…
 7 hours ago
05.20.20
The Triple-A Strategy to Combat Racial Inequities in…
 1 day ago
05.20.20
Nike Kids Rock Cocktails & Canapes - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Larsa Pippen Accused Of Cheating On Scottie Pippen
 1 day ago
05.19.20
Black Hairdresser Says She Was Harassed, While White…
 1 day ago
05.20.20
Jumpin’ The Broom: Elaine Welteroth’s Social Distancing Stoop…
 2 days ago
05.19.20
Kandi Rocks A Red Mini Dress For Her…
 2 days ago
05.19.20
Ciara Shows Off Her Perfectly Glowing & Growing…
 2 days ago
05.19.20
Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Bad Boys For Life&apos;
Snoop Dogg Chilling, Listening To Frozen’s ‘Let it…
 2 days ago
05.18.20
Michael B. Jordan And Lupus LA Present 3rd Annual MBJAM19
Watch Nick Cannon’s Emotional Speech As He Graduates…
 2 days ago
05.18.20
Tony Lelo of The Hamiltones Breaks Down Quarantine…
 3 days ago
05.17.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Kandi Burruss! 10 Songs You Didn’t…
 3 days ago
05.17.20
DJ D-Nice Lincoln Party
DJ D-Nice To Host the Official Virtual HBCU…
 4 days ago
05.16.20
Photos
Close