Caroline County Family Turns In $1M In Cash Found On Road!

A Caroline County family on a Saturday afternoon drive, thought that someone had left trash in the middle of Broad Street but upon inspection quickly realized that the bags were filled with $1M in cash that was addressed to “cash vault.”

Police believe the mail bags belonged to the mail service and were meant for a bank but it is not clear how the money ended up on the side of the road.

No word of a reward but the family can take peace in knowing that they did the right thing and turned in something that didn’t belong to them. What would you have done?

