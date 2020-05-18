CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Washington Redskins Wide Receiver Cody Latimer Arrested On Assault & Multiple Firearm Charges

Cody Latimer, who is a wide receiver for the Washington Redskins, was arrested on assault and firearm charges on Saturday after reportedly firing shots inside an apartment.

According to reports from ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates, the baller was booked for assault in the second degree, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon, and reckless endangerment. He is still being held at the Douglas County Detention Facility, where he posted a $25,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office in Douglas County, Colorado, received a call about a disturbance at an apartment at 12:11 a.m., and once authorities arrived, Latimer was arrested.

One Latimer’s team learned about the situation, they released statement about his arrest. The Redskins simply said, “We are aware of the situation and have informed the NFL League Office. We will continue to gather more information and have no further comment at this time.”

Back in 2014, Cody Latimer was a second-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos, which is where he stayed until he went to the New York Giants in 2018. He ended up signing with the Washington Redskins on April 7, 2020, but he has yet to play a game with the team because of good ole COVID-19. Not a great way to represent your new team before you even have a chance to get out on the field.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

 

Washington Redskins Wide Receiver Cody Latimer Arrested On Assault & Multiple Firearm Charges  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Bad Boys For Life&apos;
Snoop Dogg Chilling, Listening To Frozen’s ‘Let it…
 7 hours ago
05.18.20
Michael B. Jordan And Lupus LA Present 3rd Annual MBJAM19
Watch Nick Cannon’s Emotional Speech As He Graduates…
 7 hours ago
05.18.20
Tony Lelo of The Hamiltones Breaks Down Quarantine…
 1 day ago
05.17.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Kandi Burruss! 10 Songs You Didn’t…
 1 day ago
05.17.20
DJ D-Nice Lincoln Party
DJ D-Nice To Host the Official Virtual HBCU…
 2 days ago
05.16.20
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys On Difficult Relationship With Father
 2 days ago
05.16.20
11 items
Happy Birthday Janet Jackson! 11 Of Her Most…
 2 days ago
05.16.20
Congratulations! Nick Cannon Graduates From Howard University And…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Slim Thug Shoots His Shot At Megan Thee…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Beyonce previews 17 new music videos after shock album release
Beyoncé Posts Video Of Her Coronavirus Mobile Testing…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals
NFL’s Von Miller Details ‘Frightening’ Battle with Coronavirus
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 4 days ago
05.15.20
Janelle Monae Says A Healthy Sex Life Is…
 4 days ago
05.15.20
News You Can’t Use: Types Of Men That…
 4 days ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close