CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Snoop Dogg Chilling, Listening To Frozen’s ‘Let it Go’ In His Car Alone

Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Bad Boys For Life&apos;

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Everyone is dealing with the stress of staying at home differently and Snoop Dogg decided that playing “Let It Go” from Frozen while sitting in his car sling was the way to ease his stress.

Snoop posted a video of him listening to the Disney hit. “I had to come listen to this s__t in my car,” the gangsta rapper is seen chuckling while listening to the children’s favorite. Snoop gave these words of encouragement, “Let It Go..we’ll be outside soon.”

Do you find yourself a little stir crazy during this time? What are the strangest things you’ve done since being in quarantine?

Snoop Dogg Through The Ages For Vice Mag (PHOTOS)
0 photos

 

Listening To Frozen's 'Let it Go' In His Car Alone , Snoop Dogg Chilling

Videos
Latest
Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Bad Boys For Life&apos;
Snoop Dogg Chilling, Listening To Frozen’s ‘Let it…
 7 hours ago
05.18.20
Michael B. Jordan And Lupus LA Present 3rd Annual MBJAM19
Watch Nick Cannon’s Emotional Speech As He Graduates…
 7 hours ago
05.18.20
Tony Lelo of The Hamiltones Breaks Down Quarantine…
 1 day ago
05.17.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Kandi Burruss! 10 Songs You Didn’t…
 1 day ago
05.17.20
DJ D-Nice Lincoln Party
DJ D-Nice To Host the Official Virtual HBCU…
 2 days ago
05.16.20
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys On Difficult Relationship With Father
 2 days ago
05.16.20
11 items
Happy Birthday Janet Jackson! 11 Of Her Most…
 2 days ago
05.16.20
Congratulations! Nick Cannon Graduates From Howard University And…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Slim Thug Shoots His Shot At Megan Thee…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Beyonce previews 17 new music videos after shock album release
Beyoncé Posts Video Of Her Coronavirus Mobile Testing…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals
NFL’s Von Miller Details ‘Frightening’ Battle with Coronavirus
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 4 days ago
05.15.20
Janelle Monae Says A Healthy Sex Life Is…
 4 days ago
05.15.20
News You Can’t Use: Types Of Men That…
 4 days ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close