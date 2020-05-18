Snoop Dogg Chilling, Listening To Frozen’s ‘Let it Go’ In His Car Alone

Everyone is dealing with the stress of staying at home differently and Snoop Dogg decided that playing “Let It Go” from Frozen while sitting in his car sling was the way to ease his stress.

Snoop posted a video of him listening to the Disney hit. “I had to come listen to this s__t in my car,” the gangsta rapper is seen chuckling while listening to the children’s favorite. Snoop gave these words of encouragement, “Let It Go..we’ll be outside soon.”

Do you find yourself a little stir crazy during this time? What are the strangest things you’ve done since being in quarantine?