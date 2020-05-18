CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch Nick Cannon’s Emotional Speech As He Graduates From Howard University

Michael B. Jordan And Lupus LA Present 3rd Annual MBJAM19

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Nick Cannon is a graduate of the class of 2020, the rapper/comedian/television personality shared news of his accomplishment via Twitter stating, “I graduated from Howard University @howarduniversity1867 today! Received a degree in Criminology/Administration of Justice and minor in Africana Studies! Had the opportunity to speak at the virtual ceremony, Master and PhD! #HU2020.”

Cannon says he was inspired to enroll into college by Nelson Mandela in 2016, he shared a quote by the activist with his fellow classmates, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world’ and with that said I have officially enrolled at Howard University.”

Have you thought about going back to school? What would you study if you did?

See story here

15 Pics Of The Ladies Loving Nick Cannon (PHOTOS)
14 photos
Watch Nick Cannon’s Emotional Speech As He Graduates From Howard University

Videos
Latest
Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Bad Boys For Life&apos;
Snoop Dogg Chilling, Listening To Frozen’s ‘Let it…
 7 hours ago
05.18.20
Michael B. Jordan And Lupus LA Present 3rd Annual MBJAM19
Watch Nick Cannon’s Emotional Speech As He Graduates…
 7 hours ago
05.18.20
Tony Lelo of The Hamiltones Breaks Down Quarantine…
 1 day ago
05.17.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Kandi Burruss! 10 Songs You Didn’t…
 1 day ago
05.17.20
DJ D-Nice Lincoln Party
DJ D-Nice To Host the Official Virtual HBCU…
 2 days ago
05.16.20
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys On Difficult Relationship With Father
 2 days ago
05.16.20
11 items
Happy Birthday Janet Jackson! 11 Of Her Most…
 2 days ago
05.16.20
Congratulations! Nick Cannon Graduates From Howard University And…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Slim Thug Shoots His Shot At Megan Thee…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Beyonce previews 17 new music videos after shock album release
Beyoncé Posts Video Of Her Coronavirus Mobile Testing…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals
NFL’s Von Miller Details ‘Frightening’ Battle with Coronavirus
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 4 days ago
05.15.20
Janelle Monae Says A Healthy Sex Life Is…
 4 days ago
05.15.20
News You Can’t Use: Types Of Men That…
 4 days ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close