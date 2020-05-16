Alicia Keys On Difficult Relationship With Father

Alicia Keys shared a letter on her Instagram that she wrote to her father when she was a teenager. She sent her father ‘divorce papers.’ She shares this in her new book, More Myself. As a teen, and his oldest child, she was tired of his broken promises and that he had time for everyone else except her. She also shares that her father kept the letter in a box of memories and they have since reconciled. Alicia was close to her grandmother who has since past away and her father kept tabs on Alicia via “Nana.”

She wrote in the caption, I think it’s so powerful that relationships have their own path. And sometimes they are meant to heal. Do you have a difficult relationship with a family relative? How are you dealing with it?

