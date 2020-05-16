CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Alicia Keys On Difficult Relationship With Father

Alicia Keys

Source: RCA Records

Alicia Keys shared a letter on her Instagram that she wrote to her father when she was a teenager. She sent her father ‘divorce papers.’ She shares this in her new book, More Myself. As a teen, and his oldest child, she was tired of his broken promises and that he had time for everyone else except her. She also shares that her father kept the letter in a box of memories and they have since reconciled. Alicia was close to her grandmother who has since past away and her father kept tabs on Alicia via “Nana.”

She wrote in the caption, I think it’s so powerful that relationships have their own path. And sometimes they are meant to heal. Do you have a difficult relationship with a family relative? How are you dealing with it?

See story here

The Best Photos Of Alicia Keys In Mommy Mode
1 photos
Alicia Keys On Difficult Relationship With Father

Videos
Latest
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys On Difficult Relationship With Father
 16 mins ago
05.16.20
Congratulations! Nick Cannon Graduates From Howard University And…
 1 day ago
05.15.20
Slim Thug Shoots His Shot At Megan Thee…
 1 day ago
05.15.20
Beyonce previews 17 new music videos after shock album release
Beyoncé Posts Video Of Her Coronavirus Mobile Testing…
 1 day ago
05.15.20
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals
NFL’s Von Miller Details ‘Frightening’ Battle with Coronavirus
 1 day ago
05.15.20
Teyana Taylor Is Unbelievably Sexy In This Beeombi…
 2 days ago
05.15.20
Janelle Monae Says A Healthy Sex Life Is…
 2 days ago
05.15.20
News You Can’t Use: Types Of Men That…
 2 days ago
05.14.20
Tracee Ellis Ross’ Hair Line Pattern Adds Accessories…
 2 days ago
05.15.20
Rihanna's 8th Album Artwork Reveal
Rihanna Tells Fan She “Lost” Album After Being…
 2 days ago
05.14.20
Header-Logo-RIPPRINCE
Prince And The Revolution Streams This Weekend
 2 days ago
05.14.20
African American Gun Association Founder Speaks On Gun…
 3 days ago
05.13.20
Madam C.J. Walker’s Great-Granddaughter Said ‘Self Made’ Made…
 3 days ago
05.14.20
Brandy Reacts To ‘Vocal Bible’ Nickname, Her Favorite…
 3 days ago
05.13.20
Photos
Close