Coronavirus
NFL's Von Miller Details 'Frightening' Battle with Coronavirus

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

One of sports most recognizable players, Von Miller details his fight with the Coronavirus. Miller was diagnosed with the virus in April and says people need to take the virus more seriously. Talking to the Washington Post, Miller says he had some “frightening moments,” “I got asthma, but it was past the asthma attack — like my lungs were constricting. My asthma nebulizer helped, but it still didn’t feel like it was supposed to. That was the most frightening part. Just going to sleep knowing that my oxygen level could drop and I could wake up and have to go to the hospital,” said Miller.

Miller lost his taste of smell and appetite while dealing with the Coronavirus, he says he didn’t think he was going to die, but admits, “it did cross my mind a little bit.” Miller is vowing to spread the awareness of Covid-19, during a recent stop at a Chipotle he scolded some fans for taking their masks off before leaving the restaurant and he has been vocal about returning to football without mask-wearing rules and limiting fans at the stadiums. “I want to make sure I can still deliver football to the fans, but I want to do it as safe as possible,” Miller said.

Do you think a contact sport like football will be able to be played with Coronavirus restrictions in place? Have you had Covid-19? Tell your story.

See story here

 

Latest
