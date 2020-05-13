CLOSE
Kelly Rowland Posting Quarantine Thirst Traps Is The Best Thing Ever!

Absolutely glowing, the "Coffee" singer is making 39 looks fab, fit and fierce!

Kelly Rowland is such a gift.

I met her in person last year at a Dove Event in Los Angeles to talk about the power of Black hair and how our girls can build their self-esteem around their “crown and glory.” Just having her in front of me, I was shell-shocked: she’s pretty damn stunning and radiates this comforting sense of home.

During this quarantine and these dark times, Kelly’s Instagram page has been a much-needed incredible ray of sunshine.  From her eating a salad while dancing to Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce’s “Savage” remix to talking about sex toys, sis is giving us the content we’ve been asking for. But most importantly, she’s not afraid to put it out here. And her newest thirst trap is doing exactly that.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old “Coffee” songstress posted a beautiful picture of herself, barefaced, greased up, rocking a black strapless bra and matching thong, talking about, “It’s not a thirst trap…….I’m just gonna leave this here. #39.”

 

AMAZING! But it is definitely a trap! Did you see those abs??? And that glow???

What I also love about her IG page right now is seeing her makeup-free. Head-to-toe, her skin is flawless. Last year she told Byrdie that her biggest beauty splurge was La Mer Body Creme, saying that while it’s expensive AF, at $295 a jar, it works. “My big jar of the body La Mer cream. That was a mint. I ain’t know. But it works!”

She also swears by her esthetician Shani Darden, who is known for getting celebs such as Kelly, Chrissy Teigen and Jessica Alba red carpet ready with the smoothest and clearest skin. By the looks of it, all of those treatments have done Ms. Rowland good, cause she is absolutely glowing in her IG pics.

View this post on Instagram

#TITAN❤️

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

 

If my skin was this smooth, I would be all smiles too!

 

View this post on Instagram

#SMILE

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

 

Just a treasure!

