CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Pulitzer Prize Winner Nikole Hannah-Jones Loves This Vegan Microdermabrasion Scrub

Youth to the People's Yerba Mate Resurfacing Facial is the New York Times writer's jam!

75th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony

Source: Brent N. Clarke / Getty

Fresh off winning her first Pulitzer Prize for her iconic 1619 Project, a moving retrospective on the 400-year anniversary of slavery, journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones is sharing how she keeps her face fresh and her spirit too.

In a super cute interview with Glamour, the New York Times writer opened up about she winds down before bed (Bath and Body Candles and some bourbon), her love for pajamas from Marshall’s and TJ Maxx and why self-care is everything, especially during these dark times. But it was her love for skincare—and her dedication to her completely accessible regimen—that really piqued my interest.

First, I am a sucker for clean products—ones with few chemicals—and products that resurface your face (I have some texture and large pores). Apparently, Hannah-Jones lives for a certain resurfacing mask I’ve had my eye on for a while.

READ ALSO: Social-Distancing Skin-Care: Halle Berry Swears By This $28 Face Scrub

“I have a rotation of three skin products that I use in the shower, and I rotate them every three days. I always wash my face with just Cetaphil because it’s a plain cleanser. And then the rotation is the Fresh Sugar Face Polish, the Fresh Rose Face Mask, and then two to three times a week, it’s this Youth to the People Yerba Mate Resurfacing Facial that I love,” she told Glamour’s Mattie Kahn.

 

Now, according to Youth to the People, their Yerba Mate Resurfacing Facial ($54), this “dual-action microdermabrasion facial breaks down dead skin cells with active enzymes, papaya, and pineapple, while sustainable micro-exfoliants bamboo and diatomaceous earth smooth skin texture. Amplified by highly caffeinated extracts, yerba mate and guayusa, this two-minute facial energizes and invigorates.”

Oh, and it has no parabens, phthalates or sulfates. Looking at the reviews it works on sensitive skin too!

Here’s how it works:

 

Along with this product, Hannah-Jones also “rotates in” a few Fresh products: Rose Face Mask ($62.00 for 100ml, $25 for 30ml) and Sugar Face Polish ($62, 125g), which the “2-in-1 face mask and scrub that refines, buffs, and hydrates with real brown sugar and strawberry seeds for smooth, radiant skin.”

 

Now, I get that given these times, spending extra money on skincare may be a luxury, but the good news is that if you want to try these products, you can purchase them on AfterPay, which a new kind of layaway that allows for you to pay for online purchases in installments.

In the end, I love how Hannah-Jones, who is such a fierce advocate and Black feminist, can also show that like the rest of us, she too loves the fluffy and shallow stuff too.

BEAUTIES: What are some of your favorite exfoliants?

Read her Glamour interview in its entirety, here

RELATED NEWS:

Halle Berry Raves About Her Girl Taraji P. Henson’s Haircare Line

Draya Shares Secret To Her Flawless & Perfectly Moisturized Skin

Social Distancing Skincare: Serena Williams Lives For This $8 Facial Oil

 

Pulitzer Prize Winner Nikole Hannah-Jones Loves This Vegan Microdermabrasion Scrub  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Kelly Rowland Posting Quarantine Thirst Traps Is The…
 2 hours ago
05.13.20
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - November;30, 2017
22 Years Ago: DMX Releases His Debut Album…
 4 hours ago
05.13.20
Woman Relaxing at Beach
Social Media’s ‘Tiny Face Challenge’ Is Hilarious, But…
 4 hours ago
05.13.20
Kandi Burruss Did Her Own Hair AND Makeup…
 16 hours ago
05.13.20
Pulitzer Prize Winner Nikole Hannah-Jones Loves This Vegan…
 18 hours ago
05.13.20
Celebrities enjoy festive fun with their families at the launch of Enchanted Christmas Season at Disneyland Paris
Disney World Accepting July Reservations
 1 day ago
05.12.20
Diddy, Mary J. Blige React To The Death…
 1 day ago
05.12.20
Mariah Carey at the Variety&apos;s 2019 Power Of Women held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, USA on October 11, 2019.
Mariah Carey Wows With ‘Through The Rain /…
 1 day ago
05.12.20
‘LHHATL’ Star Sierra Gates’ Edges Fell Out After…
 2 days ago
05.12.20
Skai Jackson’s Graduation Photo Is Stunning
 2 days ago
05.12.20
Lauren London Opens Up About Dealing With Pain…
 2 days ago
05.12.20
Gary’s Tea: Eva Talks About The Shade On…
 2 days ago
05.11.20
45th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Red Carpet
Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Reveal Their Second…
 2 days ago
05.11.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-NOMINATIONS
Alicia Keys On Her 7th Album and Memoir
 2 days ago
05.11.20
Photos
Close