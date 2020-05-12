CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How To Help Your Children Who Are Dealing With Depression [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Everyone is going through a tough time during COVID-19, even our children.

Dallas-area school counselor Shakeitha Smith shares tips on how to tell if your child may be depressed and what you can do to help. Some signs of depression are being very irritable, sleeping too often, or returning to habits they should’ve outgrown but says it may look different in all kids.

Smith shares her solution of the 3 R’s that can help your kids make it through this season.  Listen to the clips for tips to help with the mental health in children.

 

