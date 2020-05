If all this staying at home has made you sad, you can book a trip to “the happiest place on Earth” for July. Yes, Disney World has given a glimpse into reopening plans and will now take reservations for July 1 and later. Disney World has been closed since mid-March and hasn’t given an exact re-opening date, but they do have a plan for reopening in phases.

Are you planning on taking any trips over the summer or will you wait until next year?

