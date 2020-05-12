CLOSE
Mariah Carey Wows With ‘Through The Rain / Make It Happen’ Medley Live At Rise Up New York

Mariah Carey at the Variety's 2019 Power Of Women held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, USA on October 11, 2019.

Mariah Carey wowed fans with her “Charmbracelet” single ‘Through The Rain’ and her hit single, “Make It Happen.” Carey was a part of “Rise Up New York,” a fundraiser by The Robin Hood Relief Benefit to help those suffering from the Coronavirus to help with food, shelter, cash assistance, health, and mental health, legal services, and education.

You can watch the full video of Mariah’s performance on YouTube, sis killed it! What is your favorite Mariah Carey song? Once Coronavirus restrictions are lifted who is the first artist you would want to see live?

