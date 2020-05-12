Dr. Fauci To Warn Of “Needless Suffering And Death” In Senate Hearing

Dr. Anthony Fauci will face questions by the Senate today and expected to issue a warning to America of “needless suffering and death” if the U.S. lifts restrictions on non-essential businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an email to the New York times, Fauci stated:

“If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to: ‘Open America Again,’ then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country. This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal.”

