CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Soul Singer Betty Wright Dead At 66

Betty Wright Performs At The Uptown Theater

Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

Betty Wright, the R&B icon who delivered hits such as “Clean Up Woman,” “Tonight Is The Night,” “No Pain, No Gain,” and “Where Is The Love,” has died. She was 66.

Wright’s passing was confirmed by her niece.

Born Bessie Regina Norris in Miami, Florida in 1953, Wright began her career singing Gospel music with her family. In 1971, she broke out as “Clean Up Woman” became her first big hit at age of 18. A noted producer, she secured Grammy nominations for co-producing singer Joss Stone’s first two albums. Later, “Clean Up Woman” would be famously sampled by Mary J. Blige for her 1992 hit, “Real Love”.

A week before Wright’s passing, Chaka Khan tweeted that the Miami legend needed prayer and support. “Calling all my #PrayWarriors | My beloved sister, Betty Wright @MsBettyWright, is now in need of all your prays,” she wrote. “Que Sera, Sera | Whatever Will Be, Will Be.” In Jesus Name We Pray for Sister Betty. All My Love Chaka.”

Wright is survived by four of her children, Aisha, Patrice, Chaka and Asher.

RELATED: Huggy Lowdown, Chris Thomas, and Betty Wright Visit Majic!

Soul Singer Betty Wright Dead At 66  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
45th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Red Carpet
Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Reveal Their Second…
 3 hours ago
05.11.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-NOMINATIONS
Alicia Keys On Her 7th Album and Memoir
 3 hours ago
05.11.20
Candles
Tributes Paid To Soul Star Betty Wright
 3 hours ago
05.11.20
Soul Singer Betty Wright Dead At 66
 24 hours ago
05.11.20
Babyface Postpones ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Mother’s Day Special
 1 day ago
05.10.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Little Richard, Founding Father Of Rock Who Broke…
 2 days ago
05.09.20
Beyonce previews 17 new music videos after shock album release
Beyoncé Shares ‘Classy, Bougie, Ratchet’ Playlist
 2 days ago
05.09.20
11 items
Music Icon & Rock & Roll Founding Father…
 2 days ago
05.09.20
Meet The 2020 Gerber Baby: Magnolia Earl!
 3 days ago
05.11.20
Georgia May Be Opening, But Kenya Moore Says…
 3 days ago
05.11.20
Past ‘Top Model’ Winner Dani Evans Sounds Off…
 3 days ago
05.11.20
(FILE) Kenny &apos;Babyface&apos; Edmonds Reveals He And His Family Tested Positive For Coronavirus COVID-19 B...
Babyface Teases ‘Waiting to Exhale’ Live Stream
 3 days ago
05.08.20
Eva’s Corner: Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gift Ideas [WATCH]
 4 days ago
05.07.20
Gary’s Tea: Vivica A. Fox Suggests That NeNe…
 4 days ago
05.07.20
Photos
Close