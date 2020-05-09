Beyoncé Shares ‘Classy , Bougie , Ratchet’ Playlist

Beyonce shared her “Classy, Bougie, Ratchet” playlist. The playlist is streaming exclusively on TIDAL. The 39 songs are a mix of hip hop and r&b. She kicks the playlist off with the Savage remix followed by her song, Kitty Kat, Meeting in The Ladies Room by Klymaxx, Ooops by Tweet and Lil Kim’s Crush on You.

She also reps for her home city of Houston with songs by her sister, Solange, Travis Scott, Slim Thug and Maxo Kream to name a few. What is your favorite streaming service for music? Have you checked out the playlist? What did you think?

