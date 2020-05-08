CLOSE
Babyface Teases ‘Waiting to Exhale’ Live Stream

(FILE) Kenny &apos;Babyface&apos; Edmonds Reveals He And His Family Tested Positive For Coronavirus COVID-19 B...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

This Mother’s Day Babyface is returning to Instagram Live to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film Waiting to Exhale. If you didn’t know, Babyface produced the soundtrack for the film and as a shout-out to Moms around the world, he’ll be telling stories about the film and celebrating the songs from the soundtrack.

According to Face, fans starting asking for the Exhale party after seeing him battle Teddy Riley on Instagram Live. Now he’s going to make their wish come true starting at 8 p.m. Eastern and as a special bonus, he’ll debut a new song for the first time in five years.

What was your favorite song on the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack?

Babyface Teases ‘Waiting to Exhale’ Live Stream
